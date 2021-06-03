Matlock Town to face Mansfield Town in pre-season

Nigel Clough will bring his Mansfield side to face Matlock.

Clough previously brought his Burton Albion team to Matlock when he was in charge at the Pirelli Stadium and he must clearly feel that the Gladiators will provide a useful test for the Stags in the build up to the 2021/22 campaign.

Of course, there is also history between Matlock and Mansfield, the Gladiators twice producing giant killing acts in cup competitions.

Back in 1976/77, Tom Fenoughty’s aces produced a major shock in the 2nd Round of the FA Cup by beating the Stags 5-2 on their own Field Mill pitch. Mansfield went on to lift the old Third Division title and the Gladiators were the only side to win there during the season.