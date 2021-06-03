Matlock Town to face Mansfield Town in pre-season
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town will be visiting the Proctor Cars Stadium on Friday 16 July as Matlock Town announced another addition to their pre season schedule.
Clough previously brought his Burton Albion team to Matlock when he was in charge at the Pirelli Stadium and he must clearly feel that the Gladiators will provide a useful test for the Stags in the build up to the 2021/22 campaign.
Of course, there is also history between Matlock and Mansfield, the Gladiators twice producing giant killing acts in cup competitions.
Back in 1976/77, Tom Fenoughty’s aces produced a major shock in the 2nd Round of the FA Cup by beating the Stags 5-2 on their own Field Mill pitch. Mansfield went on to lift the old Third Division title and the Gladiators were the only side to win there during the season.
Then in 2012/13, the clubs were paired together in the FA Trophy in the season Mansfield won the National League title to regain their Football League status. Matlock drew 1-1 at Field Mill and missed a penalty before in the replay, Matlock came from behind to win 2-1 as Lewis McMahon equalised before Mansfield were reduced to ten men and Massiah MacDonald broke clear to fire in an 87th minute decider.