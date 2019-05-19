Matlock Town to play Burton Albion in pre-season friendly

League One side Burton Albion and National League Premier neighbours Chesterfield will provide the first test for Matlock Town this summer.

The two attractive home games are among five pre-season friendlies for the Gladiators before the new campaign gets under way in earnest on Saturday, 17th August.

Burton visit the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday, 13th July before Chesterfield are in town on Tuesday, 16th July.

“These are two great games for our fans in the run-up to the new season and those that order their season tickets during the summer have the added incentive of watching our home friendlies for free,” said chairman Tom Wright.

“ We’re grateful to Burton and Chesterfield for coming to us again. We believe both clubs are sending strong sides so they’ll be good tests for our squad ahead of the new season.”

Three away games have been fixed up, all against sides who will play in the division below the Gladiators next season. Newly-crowned NCEL champions Worksop Town will provide the opposition for Steve Kittrick’s men at the King Of Soho Stadium on Saturday, 27th July before on the two following Saturdays Matlock will travel to Loughborough Dynamo and Lincoln United on 3rd and 10th August respectively.

Further games are likely to be arranged.

Meanwhile, manager Kittrick says he is taking his time in naming his new assistant following Chris Bolder’s decision to take up the manager’s job at newly-formed North Ferriby.

“I want to make sure I get the right person so an announcement will probably be made in the next couple of weeks” said Kittrick.

“I’m also speaking to our current players and have lads lined up to come to the club.”