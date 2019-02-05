Matlock Town youngster Ashton Hall goes on trial with Leeds United

Matlock Town have maintained their well-recognised development sector success following Ashton Hall’s proposed one-week trial at Leeds United.

The 18-year-old is spending a week with the Championship outfit’s academy off the back of discussions between the two clubs.

Hall, who dons the captain’s armband for the Gladiators’ development squad, travelled to West Yorkshire after spending little under two years at Matlock.

He would potentially become the third player from the Derbyshire-based side to secure a move into England’s second tier, after Max Hunt and Zak Brunt linked up with Derby County and Sheffield United respectively.

The dominant centre-half was released by the latter at the age of 14, however just four years on, Hall will be keen to prove his worth to Leeds.

In 2017, Matlock backed Hall’s obvious talents as he became the youngest ever product to sign a long-term contract with the club.

Hall has showcased his potential on various occasions with the Gladiators, winning the Academy NPL league title alongside the Derbyshire Divisional North Cup.

And this potential now looks to have been somewhat fulfilled, as development manager Justin Tellus revealed Hall was always destined to follow in the footsteps of his former teammates.

“Ashton was always going to be the next young Gladiator to progress into the professional game after Max Hunt and Zak Brunt,” he began.

“After scouting him at the age of only 15, he has developed hugely within our system.

“Tactically, technically and physically, Ashton holds a professional attitude that will take him far in the game.

“The hard working coaching staff within our development system in Jamie Yates and James Holmes have had endless input towards his development.

“First-team manager Dave Frecklington and his staff have also had a big part to play in Ashton’s progress.”

Tellus then proceeded to heap praise on both Leeds and Ashton as he made the possible switch to a club that find themselves in a strong position in the Championship.

“Leeds United are a great club and possess a superb academy,” he continued.

“It was no surprise when their interest was made official in our development captain – who has been outstanding during the past 18 months.

“Leeds have been following his progress closely for many months, and we wish him all the best during this week.”