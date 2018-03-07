Matlock Town youngster plotting a path into management

Liam Aston has already set his sights beyond his current two-year contract at Matlock Town academy.

Despite his young years Aston, who is also a full-time referee and coach, is already fine-tuning his skills as he plots a potential move into management or a step up the refereeing ladder.

“I’m in my second year now and I’ve started helping out a lot more in management,” he said. “I’ve been helping out with Justin Tellus (Development Manager) and the development centre.

“Next year I’m taking on the role as secretary of development from Steve Heath.”

The decision to look away from the pitch came as a result of his love for the game and a realisation that he may not be able to progress as a player.

“I’ve never been the best player and never have been but I’ve loved it, I’ll always love football,” he said. “Playing at Matlock has made me realise what I want to do in the future.”

“After the two years I’d love to still be playing, however after this year I want to take up refereeing more seriously. I’d like to keep hold of a management role in Matlock, behind the scenes in running the club.

“I want to push the grass roots a lot because I’ve come from that side of the game and there are definitely players out there who could succeed with the right guidance. I’ve spoken to Justin and I want to get players from non-league and lift that process.”