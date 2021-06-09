Matlock Town's Adam Yates set for a fond farewell against Wirksworth

Matlock Town captain Adam Yates has retired after playing more than 500 games for the club.

The game on Monday 5 July at the Proctor Cars Stadium will celebrate Ivanhoe’s centenary with the two teams playing for the Wirksworth Centenary Cup.

The former Matlock club captain Adam Yates surprised everyone at the club by calling time on his playing days in an announcement a fortnight ago.

The Covid 19 pandemic has meant that Matlock have not played a competitive match since December and with lots of fans wanting to pass on their good wishes to him, Adam has agreed to feature against Wirksworth.

“It’s great and actually I can’t wait to play in the Wirksworth game. I’m more than happy to be part of Wirksworth’s big night,” he said.

"From my point of view it’ll be nice to get the family down and see a lot of familiar faces.

"Hopefully there’ll be a good crowd there and we can all have a drink afterwards. Saturdays will be vastly different as I’ll be able to spend precious time with my family.”

Matlock manager Paul Phillips is delighted that Yates will be involved.

He said: “I’m really pleased, it’s great and it shows the calibre of the man that he is coming back to play in the game.

"It gives us all, players, management, fans, everyone the chance to thank him for his outstanding service to the club over a good many years.”

Chairman Bryn Apperley, who is talking with Yates over a role within the club in the future, says that people power played a significant role in Yates appearing.

“We’re delighted Adam will pull on the royal blue Matlock shirt in the Wirksworth game for it’s by huge public demand,” he said.

"So many people have approached us saying they want to pass on their good wishes, the Covid outbreak has made everything very unusual.