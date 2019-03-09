Mixed feelings for Lampard as Derby County share the spoils

Frank Lampard felt both happy with a point but disappointed not to have got all three after Derby County drew with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Bradley Johnson's early goal was cancelled out by Dominic Iorfa's header in the second-half to ensure Derby returned to the play-off zone.

But with the home side having rallied late on and been denied several times by Wednesday keeper Kieren Westwood, Lampard felt three points wouldn't have been unjust.

He said: "It's a good point against a good team and possibly a fair result, but given how we finished the game we're a bit disappointed not to have won it.

"It was a bright start from us which is what I wanted as we followed on from the Wigan result, but we didn't really push on as I'd have liked and get a second goal.

"We kept pushing and had some good chances at the end and it certainly wasn't for the want of trying.

"We still need to be better on the ball but things are coming together better now."

The Rams return to action with another home game against Stoke City on Wednesday night before a much-needed international break.

Lampard added: "It's really important we get a win on Wednesday to take us into the break still in the top six.

"This break will come at a good time as it gives us a chance to get players back from injury and also gives the lads a rest which they need after a hectic run of games.

"We have to keep pushing as there are plenty of teams behind us ready to take our place in the top six."