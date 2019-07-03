Move to Chelsea isn't a Given for Derby County goalkeeping coach

Frank Lampard may be heading to Chelsea but one of his coaching staff is happy to stay at Pride Park.

Lampard's assistant manager Jody Morris and first team coach Chris Jones look set to join the outgoing Rams boss at Stamford Bridge.

But goalkeeping coach Shay Given, appointed along with Lampard last season, looks set to remain.

He has been present at pre-season training all week while Lampard, Morris and Jones were excused to discuss the Chelsea move.

And with a new coach announcement from the Rams seemingly imminent, Given looks set to stake his claim to remain as part of the incoming boss's coaching setup.