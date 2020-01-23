New boss Paul Phillips reshapes Matlock Town backroom

Matlock Town boss Paul Phillips has made additions to his backroom staff.

Phillips has brought in Brian Wilson as player/assistant manager, Brian Entwistle as football analyst, Dave Noble as coach and Dave Wild who recently resigned as manager at Mossley.

Phillips had a short spell as Wild's assistant after leaving Buxton earlier in the campaign.

Wild had been at Mossley since March 2018 and had a win percentage of 43.82pc in his spell at Seel Park.

"Dave will assist Brian Wilson and me on matchdays and at training and is a really important addition for us.

“He has loads of contacts and will be able to play a key role not only in first-team matters but also with future recruitment," said Phillips.

Meanwhile Noble is well known to Phillips and has eighteen years coaching experience at Manchester City.

“Dave knows his stuff, he watches a tremendous amount of games. We need to be sure we get things right off the pitch to give the players the ammunition to go out and win football matches and Dave's input will be invaluable.”