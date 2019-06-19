New Matlock Town assistant Luke Potter aiming for promotion

Newly appointed Matlock assistant boss Luke Potter says promotion must be the aim as he embarks on his first season with manager Steve Kittrick at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Potter who turns 30 in July, may be young in the managerial stakes but had to turn to life on the touchline when he was forced to retire from the professional game in April 2012 due to a knee injury, having made nineteen first team appearances for Barnsley.

He then worked as a coach at Oakwell with the Barnsley Academy and was manager at Ossett Albion before taking on the managerial hotseat at Northern Counties East League Athersley Recreation.

“You’ve got to aim as high as you can else there’s no point being involved in football,” said Potter.

“It’s important we have a solid base with a decent goalkeeper, two solid central defenders so we have a solid spine. Steve (Kittrick) wants to be successful and I’m the same. We’ll be looking to having a good pre-season so we can hit the ground running.”

Potter left Athersley in May and is delighted to link up with Kittrick.

“I’m over the moon at coming to Matlock and to be working with Steve and it’s a great opportunity for me working at a higher level," he added.

Boss Steve Kittrick was also delighted with the appointment.

“Luke knows the technical side of the game, he’s well qualified with a UEFA B licence and a degree in Sports Science," he said. "

"He’s played in both the Football League and at non league level, so he knows the non league game and what’s required.

"He can supervise the training while I concentrate on other matters. The big thing for me though was that he was hungry to come here and we’ll be signing a couple of players he knows very well.

"It’s an exciting time for him, a challenge for him, he can do the job and it’s a fine opportunity for Luke to express himself.”

Potter will be in command for the next fortnight as Kittrick takes his annual holiday.