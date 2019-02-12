New Oldham Athletic boss Paul Scholes to call upon Sir Alex Ferguson if he gets in a sticky spot

Newly-appointed Oldham Athletic manager Paul Scholes is sure Sir Alex Ferguson is just a phone call away should he seek advice in his managerial bow.

The former Manchester United midfielder stepped into first management role on Monday when he was eventually appointed Latics boss - ending months of speculation.

And Scholes, who endured a trophy-laden career at Old Trafford under Ferguson, has no qualms about turning to the Scotsman for some words of wisdom.

“I’m sure the gaffer is on the other end of the phone,’ said Scholes. “He’ll want me to do well and if I need any help, I’ll be ringing him.”

A host of Championship and League One clubs are preparing a move for Walsall defender Liam Kinsella when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

HITC Sport believes potential suitors are monitoring his situation, however have banished reports suggesting his exile from the Saddlers’ squad in the previous two games is due to his contract standoff.

At the moment, the report claims Dean Keates’ side are yet to offer the right-back a new contract, alerting their third-tier rivals and clubs in the Championship.

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has threatened to rest key attacking duo Ronan Curtis and Jamal Lowe in order to rediscover their early season form.

“We always felt they may need a rest at some stage across the second half of the season,” said Jackett. “Also, you never know what could happen. Look at the Jack Whatmough situation.

“It’s all okay and all of a sudden you get an injury. In those circumstances, we don’t want the club to suffer, because we have so much to play for. That’s a big thing.

“When you do you squad planning you can never tell when an injury can come around or maybe a personal problem. That’s why you have to try to be ready. A fully fit and fresh Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis? Yes, definitely.

“Should that not be the case you need to have players in the building already, because we can’t bring players in.”

Peterborough United man Joe Ward has confirmed the injury picked up in Saturday’s defeat at Doncaster Rovers was “nothing serious”.

According to BBC Cambridgeshire, there were fears the 24-year-old had broken his ankle – but Ward has reassured Posh supporters that it is not as serious as first thought.

Taking to his Instagram account, he said: “Not nice to come off with a knock, but it’s nothing serious, just needs a little while to settle and I’ll be back out preparing for the next game.”

Ward has featured in all but one of Peterborough’s fixtures this term with four goals and three assists from 40 outings.

Luton Town midfielder George Moncur has heaped praise on Hatters fans following his January switch from Barnsley.

The 25-year-old has made an impressive start to life at Kenilworth Road with three goals in five games. And Moncur has hinted the supporters are one of the reasons he has settled so quickly.

“I loved all the boys at Barnsley and my old clubs, but this is superb and I’ve never experienced anything like it.

“Normally good teams have a starting 11, but you’ve also got people on the bench and not in the squad at the minute who are injured that can come in and help us, which is unreal.

“These fans here have been unbelievable every time I’ve come here, even when I was on the bench at Barnsley against them, they’re one of the best set of fans I’ve ever seen, so fair play to them.”

Southend United manager Chris Powell has admitted the club are “making inroads” in their search for a new striker.

The Shrimpers chief is hopeful of securing a forward from the free agent market after missing out on several targets last month.

“Something quite possibly might happen and we’re making inroads,” said Powell. “It’s hard but we’ve been a little bit creative and we might have something which could progress.

“There aren’t many unattached players at the moment and those who are everyone is looking at them. I know Charlton are looking and Plymouth could be signing Joe Mason.

“Most players are fixed up and if they aren’t then trying to get them fit could be a problem. We’ll have to wait and see what happens but that’s all there is to say on the matter right now.”

Meanwhile, defender Stephen Hendrie is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing a hernia operation on Monday.