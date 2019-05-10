Newcastle United youngster attracting interest from Bradford City - League One and League Two news

The latest news from League One and League Two (10th April 2019).

Bradford City are interested in taking Newcastle United youngster Matty Longstaff on loan next season.

The Bantams, who will play in League Two next term, are reportedly leading the charge because of manager Gary Bowyer.

Bowyer managed Matty’s older brother Sean at Blackpool, who broke into the Magpies first team before an injury in March ruled him out for the rest of season.

Chronicle Live understands Swindon Town are also monitoring Longstaff, who saw loan bids from Bury and Falkirk turned down in January.

Doncaster Rovers are said to be keen on Motherwell winger Chris Cadden, as per Daily Record.

Cadden, who battled back from a serious knee injury this season, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Alongside Rovers, Scottish clubs Aberdeen and Hearts are keeping a close eye on his situation but The Well are hopeful he will sign a new deal.

Speaking about the prospect of a summer move, Cadden told the Motherwell Times: ‘Everybody knows I love the place. I’ve been brought up here, so of course, I’d like to stay.’

Ben Heneghan has refused to rule out a return to Blackpool next season - despite admitting playing his football in the Championship is the ultimate aim.

The defender was placed on the transfer list by parent club Sheffield United earlier this week following his return to Bramall Lane.

He has a year remaining on his contract with the newly-promoted Blades and is likely to attract plenty of interest following his impressive spell with the Seasiders.

Several League One and SPFL clubs are weighing up a move for Plymouth Argyle defender Ryan Edwards, according to HITC Sport.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires this summer, however the Pilgrims have shown their intention to keep him at Home Park by offering him a new contract.

But given Argyle’s relegation to League Two and interest from elsewhere, Edwards may see his future elsewhere.

Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Peterborough, Bristol Rovers and Bradford City are all said to be keen on the former Blackburn Rovers youngster.

Coventry City have agreed to sign Burton Albion defender Kyle McFadzean ahead of next season.

The 32-year old has agreed a two-year contract with the Sky Blues and will link up with his new employers in July.

Mark Robins said: “I’m delighted to welcome Kyle to the club. He is a leader on and off the pitch, and a strong defender with good footballing ability too.

“He brings experience to the side, having played both in this league and also the Championship. We look forward to working with him, and know he will be a popular addition to our squad.”