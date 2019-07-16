Nottingham Forest face competition to sign Bordeaux midfielder, Norwich City want Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes on loan, Leeds United target Liverpool winger - and the rest of the Championship rumours.

Cardiff City are hopeful of beating Nottingham Forest to sign Bordeaux midfielder Younousse Sankhare, who has seven caps for Senegal. (Goal)

Norwich City are said to be moving closer to agreeing another loan move for Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes, as the Owls look to trim their wage bill. (Football League World)

Aston Villa are said to have offered Connor Hourihane, Henri Lansbury and James Bree to Leeds United, plus cash, for star midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Team Talk)

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is said to have had talks with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over their winger Ryan Kent, who is said to be a key Whites target. (Football Insider)

Brentford striker Neal Maupay could be set for a move to West Ham United, as the Hammers look to beat Sheffield United to his signature. (The 72)

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero looks set to leave the club this summer, due to work permit issues. (BBC Sport)

Hull City are said to have made a loan enquiry to Liverpool as they look to snap up forward Ben Woodburn on a temporary deal. (Wales Online)

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott, who scored an impressive 18 goals for his side last season. (Mirror)

Fulham are understood to be in talks with Bristol City over a move for winger Callum O'Dowda, who could cost around £8m (Sky Sports)