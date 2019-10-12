Oldham Athletic boss furious with his team’s lack of discipline as Latics have two men sent off in 6-1 hammering against Mansfield Town

Oldham boss Dino Maamria was furious with his side’s moment of madness that saw two players sent off on 37 minutes in today’s 6-1 hammering at Mansfield Town.

Successive bad tackles saw Tomas Egert shown a straight red and Filipe Morais his second yellow and, already 2-0 down, it left them a mountain to climb.

“To have two players sent off so early is always going to lead to a heavy scoreline,” said Maamria.

“We did well getting back to 2-1, but gave a silly goal before half-time and that has changed things.

“The red cards were bemusing to say the least. Sometimes you get a wrong red card decision, but to get two inside the same minute is bizarre

“I hope the referee will look back on that and get questioned because it is a huge decision.

“The moment of madness has changed the game.”

However, he was unhappy with his side’s overall discipline.

“We are not winning games, we are lacking in many areas. Our discipline is poor,” he said.

“Like any team in the bottom four or give, we lack discipline.

“The top teams have discipline, they have fitness, they do the basics well and they have a togetherness.”

Despite the score, the travelling fans stayed with them to the end and Maamria said: “Oldham is a big club with history, the supporters were brilliant today and we have a duty to give them something to shout about.

“The fans have inspired me from day one, the way they support the players and get behind the team is second to none.

“It is a big responsibility for me and I have to build a team for them to be proud of.

“This is a wake-up call for us, the positives we take from this is that is a wake-up call that we need.

“We cannot keep performing how we have done in the first 13 games of the season and be at the top end of the league. We need to improve in every area.”