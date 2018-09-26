OPINION: Justice prevailed as Derby County overcame Manchester United

Rams fan Andy Buckley-Taylor looks back on a memorable night.

Last night was certainly one to remember for Derby County supporters. They sent Manchester United crashing out of the League (Carabao) Cup after winning a dramatic penalty shoot out. READ THE MATCH REPORT HERE.

Despite going 1-0 down to an early goal, the players stuck to the task and never gave up. Their resilience was amazing as they refused to be defeated by the giants of the English game and indeed Europe.

The free-kick which saw Harry Wilson complete an amazing strike was top drawer. From distance such as that, very few players have the capability of achieving such accuracy. It will certainly have made parent club Liverpool sit up and take notice of his progress.

I loved the way in which Jack Marriott snatched the goal to put us ahead in the tie too. He looks like a proper old fashioned goal poacher. His patience shown at having to bide his time and wait for an opportunity deserved a reward and what a place to open your scoring account for any club.

It was disappointing to have to go to penalty kicks after Manchester United snatched a late equaliser in time added on, but justice would prevail.

Former Rams keeper Lee Grant had come on during the second half due to the dismissal of Romero for handling outside the box and failed to stop any of the eight penalties taken by Derby. Our hosts converted seven in a row before Scott Carson saved the effort from Phil Jones.

A night to remember for all Rams fans and you just had to look at Frank Lampard’s face to see how satisfying it must have been to put one over on his old boss Jose Mourinho. He even instructed the Derby players to join in the bounce with the travelling fans.

On Saturday we get back to our bread and butter games in the league with a trip to the Macron Stadium against Bolton Wanderers. Enjoy the cup win by all means, but the importance of three league points cannot be stressed enough.

Should we be able to play like we have inner last three games, there’s every chance we might chalk up another win with style.