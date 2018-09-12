Outgoing Hoole rues form

Outgoing Matlock Town manager Dave Hoole admitted that poor results in the last five games led to his decision to submit his resignation earlier this week.

Hoole had only been in permanent command since the final week of April when the 2017/18 EvoStik NPL Premier Division season was reaching its climax, after he had pulled the Gladiators clear of the bottom clubs in overseeing a seven game unbeaten run including six successive victories.

After a full pre-season the 2018/19 campaign got off to a winning start with a 4-0 home win over Lancaster City which was followed up with a point in a 2-2 draw at Scarborough Athletic.

Since then, however, there have been five successive defeats including a costly FA Cup home loss to Halesowen last Saturday when prize money of £6,000 was up for grabs.

His frustration came to a head as a severely understrength side missing six first choice players were hammered 6-0 at Basford United on Monday night.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Hoole also said that he expected more from some players.

He said: “We’ve had a run of bad luck with injuries and suspension but it doesn’t disguise the fact that 11 men out there haven’t performed well enough and it was the manner of the defeat at Basford which hurt me.

“The club and the fans deserve better so I’ve stepped down and someone else can take over. I’d like to thank my staff Shaun Harrad, Danny Cox, Adam Sollitt and Mark Mullins for their support and the club for giving me the opportunity. The fans have also been fantastic and I ask them to keep on supporting as Matlock’s a great club.”

Hoole’s disappointment at recent results is magnified by the ease in which they won the opening game, albeit against the only side below them in the table, Lancaster City.

“I thought we’d kick on from that first game,” Hoole continued.

“There were a lot of positives but we couldn’t build on that result.”

Hoole was reserve team manager before his appointment, and added: “It was always going to be a big step up and we’re in a results business. Nobody likes to get beat but I’ve not been happy with the way we’ve been beaten.

“There’s been a lack of desire from certain players, whether my man management is questionable I’m not sure but some players need to have a look at themselves.

“We’ve had to play some young lads and we’ve needed men to stand up there and be counted.”

Hoole though conceded that he would probably not do anything different if he had his time over again.

He said: “You always assess every game and question yourself and others but I would not have done anything different.

“It’s a hard league but I was determined that I would get the side playing football but sometimes when you’re under the cosh that goes out of the window and you go long.

“It was tough for the young lads on Monday and I felt sorry for them, hopefully though having that experience will do them a world of good for the future.”

Hoole now will take some time off from football and spend more time with his family as he recharges his batteries for what might lie ahead.

“I’ve nothing in the pipeline, there’ll be more time with the family and we’ll take one day at a time,” he added.