Phillips fear as fixtures are piling up for Matlock Town

Matlock boss Paul Phillips admitted that fixture congestion is becoming 'a massive worry' after their scheduled league trip to Mickleover Sports was postponed for a third time.

The pitch at the Don Amott Arena was waterlogged after heavy downpours following Sports’ Saturday postponement at home to Gainsborough Trinity.

The Gladiators still have 17 league matches to fit in before the BetVictor NPL season closes on April 25, plus they are still involved in the Integro NPL Cup, having reached the quarter-final stage, meaning there could be potentially three more games to add to the list.

They will be hoping that Saturday’s clash at Atherton Colleries gets the green light.

“It’s a massive worry, in fact it’s becoming a nightmare especially when you look at this week’s forecast," Phillips said.

"No disrespect intended but it’s not the greatest of pitches at Atherton and, as a manager, I have to look at getting the balance right, especially with the cut-off date when I can sign players.

"I had 10 injuries going into last Saturday’s game. Who’s to say we don’t pick up a load more injuries with the games we’ve got?

"We’re a long way behind some other clubs and you just can’t keep good players on tap in case they’re needed.”

Atherton are second bottom after Basford scored a late winner against them last weekend, three points behind Matlock having played the same number of games.

Both Grantham and Stafford are below Matlock having played four and five more games respectively.

Spencer Harris will be back in the squad having missed the Whitby defeat following an operation on his broken nose. Striker Luke Hinsley’s ankle injury will be assessed at training tonight (Thursday), while young striker Ben Edgson will resume training after a long lay-off.

Brian Wilson is 'touch and go' for Saturday but Jack Rea may not feature again this season.

The Gladiators are at home again on Tuesday night when Morpeth Town make their first ever visit to the Proctor Cars Stadium.