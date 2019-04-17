Police make contact with Fleetwood Town’s Joey Barton, West Ham youngster joins Charlton Athletic on trial and Coventry City step up search for new home

South Yorkshire Police have made contact with Fleetwood Town following Joey Barton’s alleged assault on Barnsley’s Daniel Stendel.

The Daily Mail says that officers are yet to speak to the former Newcastle United midfielder but that they have approached his club with a view to doing so.

Stendel has already been spoken to, who was reportedly left needing emergency dental treatment following the incident which occurred in the tunnel at Oakwell on Saturday.

It is also believed neither manager is likely to face the media this week ahead of this weekend’s League One fixtures.

West Ham United youngster Jay Mingi has gone on trial with Charlton Athletic.

Mingi joined the Hammers at the age of seven and progressed all the way through to under-23s level.

His two-year scholarship expires this summer, and it appears that he is trying to earn a deal at The Valley.

The 18-year-old was named in the Addicks under-23s starting 11, playing 72 minutes in a 3-0 win over Burnley.

Coventry City remain in negotiations with Birmingham City and one other unnamed EFL club as they continue their search for a temporary home next season.

The club are also set to continue discussions with Coventry City Council about the potential use of Butts Park Arena, the home of Coventry Rugby Club.

If no resolution is found, the EFL’s 72 clubs will vote on whether to expel the Sky Blues from the League in just nine days’ time.

The deal to rent the Ricoh Arena from Wasps expires at the end of the term, with an agreement unable to be reached due to an ongoing legal battle with Coventry’s owners, SISU.

In League Two, Northampton Town boss Keith Curle is in regular contact with chairman Kelvin Thomas over ‘short, medium and long-term plans’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Curle has made no secret of his desire to delve into the transfer market this summer and overhaul his squad with several players expected to come and go.

With a number of youngsters emerging through the academy, Curle has plenty of options to pick from and has shown he’s not afraid to leave out big names.

Doncaster Rovers will be without Tom Anderson, however are set to welcome back Ben Whiteman for the trip to Sunderland on Friday evening.

Neither are expected to train during the early part of the week, with manager Grant McCann previously admitting the pair are both doubtful.

A calf strain ruled Anderson out of Rovers’ 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle but McCann is expecting Whiteman to return after recovering from an ankle ligament injury.

Portsmouth winger Viv Solomon-Otabor is nearing a return from a calf injury, according to Jake Wigley.

The Birmingham City loanee featured for 65 minutes in the second string’s 3-0 success over Bournemouth yesterday afternoon.

And Blues first-team coach Wigley believes the 23-year-old could be available for first-team duty from next week.