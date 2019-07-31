Portsmouth target to feature for Doncaster in season-opener, former West Ham winger training with Gillingham and the rest of the League One and Two rumours

Portsmouth target John Marquis is set to feature in Doncaster Rovers' fixture with Gillingham this weekend, as confirmed by Darren Moore. (Doncaster Free Press)

Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss has humorously reacted to rumours that he was spotted at Sunderland's Stadium of Light:

He tweeted: “Couldn’t be further from the truth, currently attempting to cook my dinner without setting my house on fire.” (Coventry Live)

Who is going where in the Championship?

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has revealed Curtis Tilt is close to signing a new contract amid interest from Luton Town and Rotherham United. (Blackpool Gazette)

Bristol City have decided against offering released Portsmouth right-back Nathan Thompson a contract after failing to impress on trial at the club. (Bristol Live)

Walsall manager Darrell Clarke has revealed Peterborough United failed in a late bid to sign George Dobson before his switch to Sunderland. (Express & Star)

UCD boss Collie O'Neill has criticised Bristol Rovers' handling of Liam Scales as they look to finalise a deal for the defender. (Bristol Live)

Blackburn Rovers were considering swapping Blackpool-linked Joe Nuttall for Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski before his move to Millwall. (The Sun)

A host of clubs are interested in signing Nuttall and Blackburn are likely to sanction a loan exit for the striker. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Tom Elliott’s loan move from Millwall to Ipswich Town has been put on hold after the striker suffered a hamstring in pre-season, earlier this month. (TWTD)

While the deal is not completely dead in the water, Paul Lambert's side are exploring other potential targets. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Bolton Wanderers and Tranmere Rovers are keen on Preston North End defender Josh Earl, who is free to leave on loan. (The Sun)

Southend United manager Kevin Bond is hopeful of adding to his squad ahead of Saturday's league opener with Coventry City. (Southend Echo)

Former West Ham United and Norwich City winger Matt Jarvis is training with old club Gillingham with a view to winning a permament contract. (Kent Online)

Norwich favourite Wes Hoolahan has turned down a contract offer by Cambridge United and is set to move abroad. (Cambridgeshire Live)