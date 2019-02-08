Premier League Live: PSG target summer move for Chelsea star, Manchester United identify No.1 transfer target, Arsenal lead race to sign Spanish defender Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Manchester United identify No.1 transfer target, PSG want Chelsea ace and the next Eden Hazard watched. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates. Raphael Varane. Getty Images. Each of the 92 Football League clubs' average home attendance - ranked in order