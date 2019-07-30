Premier League new boys Sheffield United taking strong squad to play Matlock Town tonight

Manager Chris Wilder looks sure to stick to his promise to take a strong Sheffield United side to the Proctor Cars Stadium for a pre-season friendly against Matlock Town tonight.

Wilder announced over the weekend that his squad would include midfielder Mark Duffy and striker Leon Clarke. And he has now followed that up by telling the Gladiators that seven more first-teamers would be involved.

Perhaps the two most well known of those seven are two of his new signings, midfielder Ravel Morrison, and frontman Lys Mousset.

The 26-year-old Morrison started his career at Manchester United before switching to West Ham United and making several loan moves to big clubs. The Blades welcomed him on trial during the summer and now have him as part of their squad for their first season back in the Premier League.

Frenchman Mousett, 23, joined United in the summer from Bournemouth after Wilder forked out a club record fee in the region of £10 million to take the former U21 international to Bramall Lane.

The other players announced by Wilder to play at Matlock are defenders Richard Stearman, Jake Wright, Ben Heneghan and Kean Bryan, plus playmaker Luke Freeman, signed from Queen’s Park Rangers this summer.

The game kicks off at 7.30 pm. Fans are advised to arrive in good time because a sizeable crowd is expected.