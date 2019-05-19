Proctor Cars support Matlock Town for another season

Matlock Town have announced that current ground sponsors Proctor Cars will be renewing their sponsorship deal with the Gladiators.

“We’re very pleased to be on board for another season and we wish the Gladiators the best of luck said Michael Proctor, managing director of the independent family business based in Wessington.

Gladiators chairman Tom Wright added: “It’s fantastic to have such a well-established company like Proctor Cars backing the Gladiators for the upcoming season.

“We thank Michael Proctor and everybody at Proctor Cars for their support.”

The Gladiators are asking fans to help with maintenance work at the Proctor Cars Stadium during the summer.

Working parties will be at the ground each Tuesday, starting at 7pm.

“Anyone who has a spare couple of hours will be made welcome and it will help us greatly in getting jobs done. Refreshments will be provided and it’s a good opportunity for supporters to meet in the close season” said Wright.