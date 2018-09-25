Proud Lampard full of praise as Derby County knock out Man Utd

Frank Lampard was beaming with pride after watching his Derby County side overcome Manchester United on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

The Rams won 8-7 on penalties after an epic cup tie that saw United net a 94th minute equaliser to send the game to spot kicks. READ THE REPORT HERE

And Lampard was thrilled with how his young side dealt with the challenges they faced.

He said: "It's so special to come here and nick a win like that. I wanted us to come here and play without fear and I wouldn't even have minded if we'd lost on penalties, so pleased was I with how we'd played and gone about the game, but to win it in those circumstances is immense.

"We went a goal down early on which made it even harder than it was at the start, but we got the ball and kept trying to play which I was really pleased about.

"We were confident and deserved to win - to have lost on penalties would have been a dampener after a display like that but they capped it all off by winning the shoot-out."

Lampard says coming to Old Trafford as a manager felt very different to when he played there, such was the level of responsibility he now has.

He said: "It's that collective responsibility which is an extra pressure but I enjoy it. It felt very special to be here and go away as a winner with us having performed so well.

"The key now is for this to set a standard we can meet every game. It's great to win here but we have to do that at Bolton, QPR and everywhere else.

"The consistency is so important but this will give us a massive springboard."

Derby next head to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.