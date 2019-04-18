Reece James yet to discuss new contract with Sunderland

Sunderland full-back Reece James admits he is yet to discuss a new contract with the club.

James, who arrived on a free transfer from Wigan Athletic last summer, will become a free agent at the end of the term - if he is unable to win an extended stay on Wearside.

In other Black Cats news, boss Jack Ross has dismissed speculation linking him to jobs at West Bromwich Albion and Scotland.

Portsmouth will have to pay a £300,000 development fee if they are to land Motherwell winger Jake Hastie.

Pompey, alongside side Derby County, Hull City, Millwall and MLS side Atlanta United are all said to be interested in 20-year-old.

However, the Daily Express believes Rangers are the frontrunners after returning to the chase, despite pulling out of a move earlier this month.

Hastie broke into the Motherwell starting 11 in January and has made an eye-catching start with seven goals in just 13 matches.

Ben Heneghan has refused to rule out a return to Blackpool next season, a week after boss Terry McPhillips stated he wanted to keep him at Bloomfield Road.

The 25-year-old, one of the Seasiders’ stand-out performers this term, is on a season-long loan from Premier League-chasing Sheffield United.

And with a year remaining on his Blades contract, Heneghan played his cards close to his chest when quizzed if he would be open to a Pool return.

Former Charlton Athletic trialist Samuel Folarin has gone on trial with Middlesbrough for two weeks, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

Boro regularly scout non-league youngsters, as proven by the signing of Lewis Wing from Northern League side Shildon in 2017.

And Boro have established a link-up with Tooting and Mitcham in recent seasons, granting Folarin the chance to earn a contract on Teesside.

The report adds that the winger recently had a spell at the Addicks, although it is not known why they decided against snapping up Folarin.

Fleetwood Town have lost their appeal against the red card shown to defender Harry Souttar at Barnsley on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, on loan from Stoke City, was shown red by referee Sebastian Stockbridge in the 65th-minute following an aerial challenge with Cameron McGeehan.

He will now serve a three-match ban and will miss the Peterborough, Blackpool and Bristol Rovers games.

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Police confirmed they have arrested and released a man on bail in connection with the alleged assault on Tykes boss Daniel Stendel.

In League Two, Northampton Town loanee George Cox admits he ‘has no idea’ what his future plans are, although could be open to staying with the Cobblers.

The 21-year-old joined from Brighton and Hove Albion in January but due to an ankle injury suffered at Cambridge United in the same month, he has to made just three appearances in total.

Cox returned to the matchday squad last weekend after a three-month absence, making a late substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town.

MK Dons manager Paul Tisdale has confirmed SIX players will miss the remainder of the season in their fight for League One promotion.

Alex Gilbey, Jordan Moore-Taylor and Joe Walsh have all gone under the knife of late, while Baily Cargill, Mitch Hancox and Mathieu Baudry are not close to making a return after injuries.

George Williams made a return to training this week after being sidelined since January.