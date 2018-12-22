REPORT: Derby County 1-1 Bristol City

Derby County played out their second home draw in the space of five days as they were held by Bristol City on Saturday.

The Rams had plenty of possession but struggled to break down a stubborn City back line, who were aided by several good saves by keeper Niki Maenpaa.

City themselves could have won the game had it not been for a fine Scott Carson save late on, but in the end it proved a frustrating afternoon for Derby even though their unbeaten run was extended to four games.

Florian Jozefzoon saw an early shot deflected wide as the Rams began brightly, Scott Malone's dipping half volley then just too high in the seventh minute.

Harry Wilson then threaded a ball through to Jozefzoon who tried to poke it past Maenpaa but the Finnish goalkeeper blocked the effort well.

Mason Mount then let fly from 25 yards but again Maenpaa was able to gather the shot low down.

Then, on 25 minutes and very much against the run of play, City went in front and it was a gift. Rams skipper Richard Keogh's attempted header to Malone at left-back instead went straight to Jamie Paterson who was able to run on and dink the ball over Scott Carson and into the net with what was the visitors' first attempt on goal.

Derby should have levelled six minutes later when Harry Wilson got down the right and sat one up for David Nugent six yards out but he headed over the top when he really should have hit the target.

Another gift from the Rams nearly saw City go two up as the hosts tried to play out from the back, Mason Mount this time giving the ball to Famara Diedhiou who ran on and chipsped the ball over Carson but against the crossbar.

Derby then got level and this time Mount created the chance at the right end, as he got possession on the left-hand byline and fired a low ball into the six yard box which was flicked home by Waghorn to make it 1-1 on 37 minutes, which is how it stayed until the break.

Derby began the second-half well, Mount sending a dipping volley too high and Fikayo Tomori heading over the top from a corner.

Andi Weimann then got down the left for City and his cross found Paterson unmarked but he couldn't control his shot and it went wide.

Mount's free-kick from a wide area was straight into the hands of Maenpaa on 70 minutes, then Paterson headed over the top from a Eros Pisano cross as City still posed a threat.

Mount was close again four minutes later as his shot from distance was tipped wide by Maenpaa, then Wilson's dipping volley following a corner flew just past the other post.

Diedhiou curled an effort just wide with seven minutes left as both sides looked like they could still grab a winner, indeed Diedhiou then forced Carson into a great save as his acrobatic volley was pushed wide moments later.

Keogh, of all people, then had a go from 25 yards but saw Maenpaa again equal to it as he tipped the strike over the top, then fellow defender Jayden Bogle's low shot was pushed wide by the impressive keeper in injury time with what would prove the last chance of the game.

Derby: Carson, Tomori, Keogh (c), Wilson, Mount, Waghorn (Holmes 76), Jozefzoon, Nugent (Marriott 65), Bogle, Huddlestone, Malone

Subs not used: Roos, Wisdom, Bryson, Pearce, Evans

Bristol City: Maenpaa, Pisano, Baker (Webster 46), Brownhill, Diedhiou, O'Dowda, Weimann (Eliasson 73), Kelly, Paterson (Adelakun 90+3), Pack (c), Kalas

Subs not used: O'Leary, Dasilva, Hunt, Eisa

Ref: Darren Bond

Att: 26,719