Manchester City and Germany ace Leroy Sane is wanted by Italian champions Juventus, according to today’s football transfer grapevine.

The rumour mill also suggests that Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, while Jurgen Klopp could be reunited at Liverpool with one of his former Borussia Dortmund stars, Mario Gotze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final.