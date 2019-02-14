Scott Malone rues dropped points after Derby County are held by Ipswich Town

Derby defender Scott Malone knows his side chucked away two valuable points in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town.

Tom Lawrence gave the Rams a dream start after two minutes before Jonb Nolan rescued a point for the home side on 55 minutes.

“It was very frustrating, we are aiming high and we think it is two points dropped,” the left-back told RamsTV following the game.

“On other weeks and maybe in other circumstances you could say it is a point away from home against a team that is scrapping for its life to stay in the league, but for where we want to be I think it is two points dropped.

“We scored in the first two minutes and that should have settled us down, but it didn’t,” the defender said. “I thought we looked quite nervous on the ball, we didn’t get the rhythm going.

“We pride ourselves on keeping the ball and being a possession-based team, but we just didn’t pass it well enough tonight.

“We will dust ourselves down and address it over the next couple of days. We have got a break from the league of Saturday in the FA Cup and it is a great chance to get to Wembley being two games away.

“The games are coming thick and fast, so we can’t dwell on it too much. We will address it, see what has gone wrong and we will go again.”