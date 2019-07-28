Sheffield United to send strong side for trip to Matlock Town

Premiership newboys Sheffield United look set to field a strong side at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Tuesday night for the Gladiators latest friendly.

Blades manager Chris Wilder says midfielder Mark Duffy, plus strikers Ched Evans and Leon Clarke, will all feature and it is understood other players with first-team experience will be on show. United are also expected to include former Gladiators Zak Brunt and Ashton Hall in their squad.

The game kicks off at 7.30pm with the usual admission prices of £10 adults, £6.50 concessions, students with valid student card £5, children between 10 and 18 £3 with under-tens being given free admission.

Saturday brought frustration for Matlock boss Steve Kittrick and his troops with their scheduled game at Worksop Town being cancelled due to heavy rain, which had caused waterlogging in the goalmouths at Sandy Lane.

With both squads at the ground, they used the time in the middle of the pitch for a training session.

“It was frustrating but at least we got something from the day and now we prepare for the Sheffield United game on Tuesday in what should be a great game for the club,” said Kittrick.

After the United game, Matlock have two more friendly outings before the season kicks off at home to Bamber Bridge on Saturday 17 August. This Saturday they travel to Loughborough Dynamo before visiting Lincoln United on Saturday, 10th August.