Sheffield Wednesday considering loan move for Sunderland’s Lee Cattermole - and the rest of Monday’s League One and Two rumours

Sheffield Wednesday are considering a loan approach for Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole next season, according to The Sun.

Cattermole, 30, has played a key role in the Black Cats’ push for League One promotion, recently finding an eye for goal with two goals in his last two home games.

Bruce, who has worked with Cattermole on Wearside and at Wigan Athletic, has made a positive start to life at Hillsborough, remaining unbeaten in his opening eight fixtures.

And in a bid to mount a promotion charge next year, Bruce is reportedly eyeing a reunion with Cattermole, with the Owls prepared to pay a large portion of his wages.

Luton Town have agreed a deal with former West Brom assistant manager Graeme Jones for him to become the club’s new manager for the 2019/20 campaign.

Jones was relieved of his duties at the Hawthorns on Saturday following the dismissal of Darren Moore, just months after assisting Roberto Martinez’s Belgium at the World Cup.

The Daily Mail understands The Baggies agreed a compensation package at the end of last month that would see Jones start at Luton from June 1.

However, the League One leaders may consider bringing forward Jones’s appointment as they look to secure Championship promotion.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony wants Darren Ferguson to stay at the ABAX Stadium beyond the end of the season.

The 47-year-old, son of Sir Alex, took the managerial reigns at Posh for a third time at the back end of January, so far guiding the club to two wins and four defeats.

Despite no noticeable improvement, Posh still remain just outside the playoffs places and Ferguson has been back to take the club back to the Championship in the close future.

Doncaster Rovers will be without top scorer John Marquis for Tuesday’s trip to Blackpool after the 22-goal striker was sent off for two yellow cards at AFC Wimbledon.

Marquis received his second booking in the 51st minute as Doncaster went on to lose 2-0 against League One’s bottom side.

McCann, who was charged by the FA over his conduct following the draw with Charlton, claimed the second yellow for a challenge on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was harsh.

It comes as a big boost for Blackpool. who are on a high after Owen Oyston’s long-awaited departure brought the largest Bloomfield Road crowd for four decades at the weekend.

MK Dons manager Paul Tisdale says it is “inevitable” that players will leave the club at the end of their contracts in the summer.

Tisdale is known to keep contract talks close to his chest, not willing to reveal contract lengths, nor when extensions have been signed, believing it not relevant to the public domain.

While new deals might have been discussed among the management team and with players, Tisdale insists it is not as simple as offering a player a new deal after playing well.