Sheffield Wednesday continue search for new manager, Newcastle United target Hull City star, Kalvin Phillips wants exit from Leeds United to Aston Villa - and the rest of the Championship rumours

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to have recommended ex-Argentina international Nestor Lorenzo to Sheffield Wednesday, as the Owls look to secure a new manager. (The Sun)

Newcastle United are believed to have been put off Hull City star Jarrod Bowen, due to the Tigers' reported £20m asking price. (Shields Gazette)

Charlton look set to scrap it out with Portsmouth for Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis, who netted 20 league goals for his side last season. (Daily Mail)

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is said to be willing to force a move away from Elland Road this summer, as Aston Villa look to secure a £15m deal. (The Sun)

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has conceded that he expects star striker Gavin Whyte to leave this summer, amid rumours of a £2m bid from Cardiff City. (Wales Online)

Sheffield Wednesday have again been linked with a move for free agent winger Ben Marshall, who has just been released by Norwich City. (HITC)

Bristol City are being left to sweat as they look to secure Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on loan, with the deal dependent on the Gunners signing a new forward first. (Bristol Post)

Swansea City are hopeful of bringing in Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer, with the Blues reportedly willing to let him go for around £3.5m (Daily Mail)

Blackburn Rovers are understood to have turned their attentions towards Dusseldorf defender Robin Bormuth, after being frustrated in their pursuit of Manchester City's Tosin Adarabioyo (Sky Sports)