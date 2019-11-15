Sheffield Wednesday could face massive points deduction, Leeds United tipped to sign new goalkeeper, Manchester City close in on West Brom youngster and the rest of Friday's Championship rumours

Sheffield Wednesday could bit hit with a points deduction even higher than the nine Birmingham City lost last season, after the Owls were charged with breaking EFL financial rules with their controversial stadium sale. (Telegraph)

Turkish side Fenerbahce are hopeful of taking forward Halil Dervisoglu on loan in January. He will complete his move to Brentford in the new year, but could move away immediately on a short-term basis. (Sport Witness)

Leeds have been tipped to land a new goalkeeper in January, regardless of the outcome of the ongoing situation with Kiko Casilla. They are said to be after a stopper capable of competing for the no.1 shirt. (Football Insider)

Manchester City look set to beat Liverpool to the signing of West Bromwich Albion starlet Jovan Malcolm, as they look to conclude the deal before the forward turns 17. (The 72)

Peterborough United are said to have slapped a whopping £13m price tag on their star striker Ivan Toney, as they look to ward off interest from Derby County and Bournemouth. (Bournemouth Echo)

Mark Hughes has surged up the odds ranking as Cardiff City continue to hunt for a new manager. However, ex-Millwall manager Neil Harris is still the bookies' favourite. (Sky Bet)

Leeds United are set to keep star loanee Ben White until the end of the season, as Brighton are unable to recall him in January - due to the vast number of minutes he's played for the Whites so far this season. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Dundee United coach Robbie Neilson has said the club won't be entertaining any January bids for goal machine Lawrence Shankland, amid rumours of interest from Nottingham Forest. (BBC Sport)

West Brom will look to seal their promotion hopes in January, with a £10m bid for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, who scored 24 goals for the Baggies on loan last season. (Birmingham Mail)