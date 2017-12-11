Six-hit Dynamo charge into cup final again

The big freeze put paid to most matches at the weekend, with just three games involving Chameleon Midlands Regional Alliance clubs beating the weather.

Melbourne Dynamo took a break from league action to face Holbrook Sports Reserves for a place in the final of the Derbyshire FA Divisional Cup South.

In the opening stages there was little to separate the two sides before hosts Dynamo broke the deadlock midway through the first half when Jack Goodband drilled a low ball across the box, where Callum Horton applied the finish.

It remained 1-0 at the interval, but the second period was a more one-sided as Dynamo put their Central Midlands League Division One opponents to the sword.

Adam Ross doubled the lead on 52 minutes, when his header crossed the line despite Alexander McGuire’s acrobatic effort to clear.

Dynamo quickly made it 3-0 when Horton centred for Goodband to finish.

A late flurry of goals ensured Dynamo literally hit their opponents for six.

Toby McCabe headed home number four on 85 minutes, before James Smith grabbed a late brace. Both of Smith’s headed goals came from corners, the first on the stroke of 90 minutes before he repeated the feat in injury-time.

The victory secured Dynamo a place in the final for the fourth time since 2005.

Only two league games survived, both in the Mel Williams Premier Division.

Newhall United climbed four places to fifth after a 4-1 victory over Allestree. Richard Draycott, Edi Chalupka, and a brace from James Ward saw them beat the basement side. Jamie Laird replied.

Castle Donington hosted unbeaten Derby Singh Brothers for a 1-1 draw. Shaquille Fox netted for the hosts, with the in-form Troy Black replying.