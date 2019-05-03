Sunderland boss Jack Ross congratulates Barnsley and Luton Town - League One and League Two news

Here is the latest news in League One and League Two (3rd May 2019).

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has praised Barnsley and Luton Town following their promotion to the Championship.

The Black Cats were condemned to the playoffs on Tuesday following a late defeat to Fleetwood Town.

And Ross offered his suggestions as to why his side fell short of reaching the top two - alluding to their former promotion rivals.

Bordeaux are keen on a move for Plymouth Argyle midfielder Ruben Lameiras, according to The Guardian.

Lameiras, a former product of the Tottenham youth academy, is out-of-contract in the summer after hitting 11 goals this season.

The French club will send officials to Home Park in Saturday’s crunch clash Scunthorpe United after he was recommended by Spurs’ academy director John McDermott.

If a move does arise, he’ll become the second player this year to make the switch from League One to Ligue 1 after Josh Maja’s exit from Sunderland.

Blackpool board member Michael Bolingbroke says he hopes the club will be under new ownership “well before” the start of next season.

The club’s executive chairman says the process should become much clearer after May 15, which is the deadline the receiver has set for bids.

Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley, a boyhood Seasiders fan, is reportedly considering a takeover bid.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has admitted he is flattered to be linked with the QPR job.

The 45-year-old spent seven years as a player at Loftus Road and oversaw two brief caretaker roles in 2008 and 2009.

He said: “Everyone knows I have a big affinity for that club. It is great for me to be linked and I would like to get Saturday out the way first and we will see what comes next week.”

Ainsworth remains as the bookmakers’ favourite for the job with Darren Moore and Mark Warburton also in the running.

EFL clubs have voted to introduce different deadlines for the summer transfer window for sides in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Third and fourth tier sides will still have until the end of August. This season all 72 EFL sides had until 31 August to sign players on loan.

With 31 August falling on a Saturday this year, the deadline for League One and League Two clubs will be confirmed after an EFL board meeting next Thursday.

“It is right that clubs were given the opportunity to come to a decision that benefitted their own individual transfer policies,” EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said.

In League Two, Northampton Town boss Keith Curle has revealed he expects to start announcing new signings from as early as next week.

Curle will announce the club’s retained list on Monday, when members of the current squad will discover whether or not they have a future at the PTS Academy Stadium.

He is keeping the information about who will be leaving close to his chest, but he has admitted deals for some of the players he wants to bring in to take the club forward are already done.

League One semi-final playoff dates

First leg A - Saturday May 11 2019: 6th v 3rd (7:30pm)

Second leg A - Thursday May 16 2019: 3rd v 6th (7:45pm)

First leg B - Sunday May 12 2019: 5th v 4th (12:15pm)

Second leg B - Friday May 17 2019: 4th v 5th (7:45pm)

League Two semi-final playoff dates

First leg A - Thursday May 9 2019: 7th v 4th (7:45pm)

Second leg A - Sunday May 12 2019: 4th v 7th (6pm)

First leg B - Friday May 10 2019: 6th v 5th (7:45pm)

Second leg B - Monday May 13 2019: 5th v 6th (7:45pm)