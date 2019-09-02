Sunderland close in on left-back and Peterborough, Rotherham and Lincoln City all look to bolster squad on League One deadline day

Sunderland manager Jack Ross is confident a left-back will be signed today. Swansea's Declan John has been linked. (Sunderland Echo)

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is weighing up a move for a central midfielder ahead of the 5pm deadline. (Portsmouth News)

Peterborough United are considering a loan move for West Ham United forward Joe Powell. (EX WHU Employee)

Rotherham United are plotting a late swoop for Ipswich Town full-back Josh Emmanuel. He is in the final year of his current contract. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Fleetwood Town have won the race to sign Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne after seeing off competition from Accrington Stanley. (Football Insider)

Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is keen on making former Bury captain Stephen Dawson his first signing. (The Sun)

Rochdale are among a host of clubs interested in signing Nottingham Forest starlet Arvin Appiah. (The Sun)

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley hopes to add "one or two" new additions to his squad before the 5pm deadline. (Lincolnshire Live)