Title-winning keeper joins Matlock Town

Title-winning goalkeeper Kyle Trenery has joined Matlock Town from National League North outfit Farsley Celtic.

Boss Paul Phillips made the significant signing ahead of the postponed midweek Mickleover match, bringing in the 20-year-old stopper.

Trenery began his career with FC Halifax Town before moving to the Citadel, where he played a key role in Farsley’s NPL championship-winning side last season.

The addition of Trenery came after winger Jude Oyibo, formerly with Phillips at Stalybridge, Glossop and Buxton, joined from Alfreton and central defender Ellis Roberts was signed from Southport after a five-year spell in America,

“Jake Greatorex’s loan will soon be up and with the games Barnsley have, they want him back and, of course, we thank Barnsley for their help in letting us have Jake.” said Phillips, explaining the reasons for bolstering his squad.

“We’re not exactly sure how long Jon Stewart will be out for although I know he wants to get back as soon as possible.

"With all the games we have we wanted to be sure we had good cover in the goalkeeping department, Kyle has good Conference North experience and he’s here to push Jon for the number one spot.”

The Matlock boss is likely to be active further in the transfer market.

As soon as the midweek Mickleover game was called off he was on his way to another game to watch another player, thought to be a striker.

The Gladiators’ 2-0 home defeat to Whitby on Saturday not only kept them narrowly out of the relegation zone, but also highlighted the need for someone to put away the numerous chances created by the home side.

“My staff and me have never been off the phone trying to get someone in, everyone else though is looking for the same thing and it’s a matter of keeping one step ahead all the time," Phillips continued.

"We made chances on Saturday, Marcus Marshall had one, Pooley hit the post, Jude (Oyibo) was off target but we’ve not taken them which means we can’t make any mistakes at the back.

"Against Radcliffe we defended well from the front and took four chances, we want more of these kinds of games.”