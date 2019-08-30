Two Chesterfield youth players go out on loan

Two Chesterfield youth players have joined clubs on loan deals today.

Defender Jamie Sharman has joined Kidderminster Harriers on loan for a month.

Sharman made three appearances for the Spireites last season after graduating through the club's academy.

While striker Luke Rawson has linked up with Matlock Town for a month.

The 18-year-old had a spell at the Gladiators last season and will be part of the NPL Premier Division league leaders’ squad travelling to Ashton United tomorrow.

