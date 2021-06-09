Two more players commit future to Matlock Town

Paul Phillips has seen two more players commit to his squad this week. Photo: Jez Tighe.

Record goalscorer Ross Hannah and utility player Declan Walker will don the Gladiators kit subject to FA approval.

Phillips was glowing with his praise for the duo saying they can make significant contributions to the Gladiators’ cause.

Hannah rejoined Matlock from Cleethorpes Town in November having been a roaring success in his first spells.

His tally of 52 league and cup goals during 2010/11 catching the eye of several Football League clubs with Bradford City winning the chase for his signature. That 52 goal haul surpassed the 49 goals in the 1982/83 season scored by Bob Mountain.

“He’ll prove to be invaluable for us for what he’s done previously, it’s a massive plus to have him,” said Phillips.

“Ross has been there and done it both at Matlock and elsewhere and he’s top class both on and off the pitch.

"He’s still got a lot to offer, I’m sure he’ll not mind me saying this but he’s like an 18 year old, his love for the game is massive and just what you want from a goalscorer.”

Walker teamed up with Phillips and Matlock last summer having been at Stalybridge Celtic and the Gladiators chief says Walker’s adaptability and set piece deliveries are his strengths.

Phillips added: “I worked really hard to get him in last summer, in fact I wanted him when I was with other clubs previously so I was really pleased when he signed for us.

"He’s a brilliant full back, wing back or midfielder, his set pieces are top class, although he was probably a little disappointed with some of them last season. I’m sure he can get seven to ten goals per season from set pieces and the fact that like a lot of our players, he can operate in multiple positions is a big bonus.”

With Alex Byrne, Liam Hughes, Reece Kendall, Ryan Qualter, Callum Chippendale and goalkeeper Shaun Rowley earlier agreeing deals, plus the acquisition of Jesarun Ubechegulam, all subject to FA approval, Phillips will be pleased with his efforts so far and has one or two exciting deals in abeyance which he hopes will bear fruit.

“It’s great for the club that all of these players want to come back so it shows that we must be doing things right,” said Phillips.