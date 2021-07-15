Up to 1150 fans allowed to attend Matlock Town v Mansfield

A maximum of 1,150 supporters will be permitted into Causeway Lane for Matlock Town’s friendly with Mansfield Town on Friday.

By Community Sport Reporter
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 7:37 am
A maximum capacity of 1,150 will be able to watch Matlock v Mansfield on Friday night.
Matlock will be implementing Track and Trace checks at the turnstiles, upon entry to the ground, with supporters admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission will be via cash payment only at the turnstiles, at the following prices:Adult | £10Concessions (65 and over) | £6.50Students (with card) | £5Juniors (10-16) | £3Children under 10 | FREE (when accompanied by a paying adult)Supporters who are seated in the stands are asked to wear a face covering.

Manager Nigel Clough has confirmed that the full squad available from Stags’ match at Retford on Tuesday will be utilised for the fixture at Matlock.

