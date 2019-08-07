Wayne Rooney can't wait to get started in Derby County role

New Derby County player-coach Wayne Rooney says he is relishing the opportunity to make an impact at Pride Park.

Rooney will join the Rams in January on an 18-month deal, once he has seen out the current MLS season with DC United.

And having tied up the loose ends of the transfer yesterday, Rooney told RamsTV that he was delighted to have the opportunity.

He said: "It’s been a frantic last week or so but we have got the deal done to join in January and I’m looking forward to it.

“My agent spoke with the owner here, Mel Morris, and we realised there was a deal that could be done. I spoke with the manager, Phillip Cocu, and everything fitted.

“We made the decision to go with it and come here so I’m really excited to be playing back in England, of course, but also to have the opportunity to be part of the coaching staff and see how the manager works.

“It’s a great opportunity for myself but it’s also a good opportunity for me to try and help the team.

“It’s a great time and great step in my career to come here. First and foremost, I am here as a player and I can bring a lot of quality and experience to the squad.

“Hopefully I can help the club go one step further and get promotion. That’s the idea and ambition and I feel with the squad of players we have here, I can certainly help do that.”

Coaching will be a new addition to Rooney's repertoire but is an aspect of the game he is more than ready to explore.

He said: "It’s something which I’ve always wanted to do.

“It’s something I have strong beliefs about and this was a great opportunity for myself to start that transition from player to coach but the main thing for me is to play.

“I will come here as a player and learn as much as I can in the coaching role.”