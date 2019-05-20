Which ex-Derby County players are on the lookout for new clubs?
Clubs across the EFL have been releasing their retained lists now the season is over for most.
Plenty of former Derby County players could be up for grabs on free transfers having been released. Check out our gallery to see which ones are on the move. The list will be updated as more retained lists are announced, including those from the Premier League.
1. Frank Fielding
The goalkeeper, who made over 70 appearances for Derby between 2010-2013, is being released by Bristol City.