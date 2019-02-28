Winger Jackson departs Matlock Town

Jamie Jackson has left Matlock Town and joined league rivals Grantham Town after the Gingerbreads had put in a seven day approach for his services.

The 32-year-old, who can operate as either a winger or central striker, has come to the end of his third spell with Matlock, having originally been at the club on loan from Chesterfield during the 2007/08 season.

Matlock boss Dave Frecklington says Jackson has been down the pecking order because of the scoring exploits of fellow strikers Marcus Marshall, Craig Westcarr and Luke Hinsley.

He said: "I've got a lot of time for Jamie. He's been unfortunate in some ways in the fact that Westy, Marshy and Luke have got 40 goals between them and with Margetts getting three in three games, it's been difficult for him to get into the team.. He's a great lad and I wish him nothing but the best."

In all Jackson scored 15 times in 110 appearances for the Gladiators, three of those goals coming this season. Ironically, Jackson's last Matlock appearance was as a substitute last weekend in a 2-0 defeat at Grantham and he will be joining former Gladiator and ex-Chesterfield team mate Adam Smith at the South Kesteven Stadium.

Meanwhile, Frecklington says he is looking to add a wide player to his squad for Saturday's home meeting against bottom markers North Ferriby United.