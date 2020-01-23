Wirksworth Ivanhoe hold leaders Cromford and Wirksworth Town to an entertaining draw

Cromford and Wirksworth Town remained at the top of the Central Midlands Football League Division One South following a goalless draw at Wirksworth Ivanhoe.

Saturday’s entertaining and fully committed encounter somehow ended 0-0.

Declan Jenkins for Town forced home keeper Chris Conroy into a fine save before striking the post.

At the other end, Jack Higton was a constant threat for Ivanhoe and after an even first half it was the home side who powered forward, with Kyle Higton seeing his 25-yard free-kick strike the Town bar.

In the closing stages, Higton [J] took the ball down and got his shot away but Max Charlottes saved well in the visitors' goal before Matt Dranfield fired just wide with seven minutes remaining.

A tremendous advert for local football in front of a good crowd that saw Town remain top of the CMFL 1 North and their hosts sat in fourth place after a local derby to relish.

Elsewhere in the division, Long Eaton United Community are just a point behind following a 3-1 defeat of Holbrook Sports, with a goal apiece for Nathan Banton, Benedict Wilson and Tom Coupe.

There was a good win for Bakewell Town who came from behind in their 2-1 win over Mickleover Sports. Stu Baker scored on 38 minutes with Jonno Hutchinson grabbing the winner nine minutes from time.

Kurtis Chadburn scored both of Woodhouse Colts goals in their 2-1 defeat of Heanor Town whose reply was an own goal.