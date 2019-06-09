Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen in top 10 of Professional Cricketers’ Association’s Overall Most Valuable Player Rankings

Two Derbyshire players are in the top 10 of the latest Professional Cricketers’ Association’s Overall Most Valuable Player Rankings

All-rounder Luis Reece narrowly missed out on the May PCA Player of the Month Award, after the public vote was dominated by Essex spinner Simon Harmer.

Reece has scored 278 runs and taken 22 wickets in the Specsavers County Championship at an average of 15.32.

He was one of the week’s biggest movers, climbing above teammate Wayne Madsen into eighth position in the Overall MVP and seventh in the Championship MVP.

Madsen is tenth in the rankings, having scored 431 runs in the Specsavers County Championship at an average 47.89.