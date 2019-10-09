MAC’s Jacob leads the cross country youngsters home

Eight Matlock AC juniors competed in the first round of the Derbyshire Athletic Mini League Cross Country at Tupton School, Chesterfield on Saturday.

U11 Georgia Belbin led the field for half the race before being swallowed up by the chasing pack, finishing a creditable ninth.

In the U11s boys’ event, Jacob Jones finishes first with Logan Fairey fifth. Jacob’s sprint finish promoted him from second in a photo finish.

Next up was Ellen Corke in the U13 girls, having a good race to finish 11th in a strong field.

In the U15 girls, Sophie Hopkinson and Amelia Corke finished fourth and fifth respectively.

In the final race of the morning Sam Sargeant came home 13th in the U15 boys.

The Curbar Commotion Fell Race (16k/415m) started and finished at Curbar Primary School at Calver Bridge.

MAC’s Stuart Bond was second in 1.04.58, with Joe Oldfield third (1.07.29) and Matt Nichols 19th (1.13.31). The winner was Joseph Dugdale (1.04.52).

Dennis Holmes finished the Braunstone Parkrun in 22.43, the second MV55-59.

At the Bakewell Parkrun, Kevin Stone was fifth in 18.48,

Also competing for MAC were Karl Webster (sixth, first MV50-54 19.07), Lizzie Webster (seventh, second lady, first JW15-17 19.20), Nick Gant (22.01), Michaela Dick (second JW15-17 23.44), Chris Henshaw (24.21), Thomas Walton (26.03), Ann Armistead (first LV65-69 29.24) and Sarah Walton (40.04).

At Saturday’s No Walk in the Park 5k at Queens Park Chesterfield, John Thorpe was second in 17.32, Colin Davenport third in 17.36, Simon Croft sixth and first MV55-59 in 19.56.

Jim Thorneycroft was 14th and first MV60-64 in 21.23 and Sally Owen clocked 26.33.

In the 1,500m race Robbie Davenport was sixth and Millie Davenport 11th.

Two MAC runners competed at the Shelton Striders 10k on Sunday.

John Birch secured a V60 win, with Mike Blair winning the V40 category and securing fourth overall.

The Dark & White Trail Running Limestone Way Ultra 69k and half 27.5k events took place on Saturday.

The full route starts at Castleton and finishes in Rocester, Staffordshire.

The half route starts at Monyash Village Hall and the route follows the northern section of the Limestone Way to Rocester. For MAC Mark Elwis was third in 2.27.58and Helen Emmerson was third FV40 in 3.03.22, while Abi Waterfall clocked 3.13.34 and Anna Brown 3.38.56.

Sunday’s Ten Ten Ten Sheffield 10k and 2.5k fun run saw Penny McCloy finish in 1.43 and daughter Caitlin (Hallamshire Harriers) finish first girl.