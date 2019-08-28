Matlock Athletics Club out in force over hot Bank Holiday

Ellie Salomoni was part of a Matlock Athletics Club group to take on the Taddington Lanes four-mile race.

The race, which incorporates approximately 120m climb, starts in the main street to Taddington Moor along tracks before rejoining the road and descending to the village to the finish.

For MAC, Matt Nichols, Sam Thompson and dad, Scott, Jon Tyson and Ellie Salomoni all took part.

Meanwhile, on Thursday 22nd August it was the Pilsley Fell Race (9.8k/245m), which is also in the Senior GP. There was a fantastic turnout of 28 MACs with lots of new faces.

A brilliant run from MAC Stuart Bond, finishing in 38.25 to take first place and 20 GP points, second was Simon Fisher, of Belper Harriers, in 40.55. First Lady was Helen Thornhill 46.59.

Other MAC places: 3rd Chris Perry, 12th John Thorpe, 16th Paddy Wright, 27th Ian Watson, 37th Simon Flitter, 60th Andy Mellor, Craig Hill, Andrew Haynes, Derek Chetwin, Scott Thompson, Elliott Newsam, 2nd MV 60 Jim Thorneycroft, 3rd MV60 John Birch, Nick Harrison, Dave Curtis, Emma Turner 1st MAC lady home and taking the 20 GP points, Gavin Simmons, Jon Tyson, Martin Lea, Mark Chimley, Gary Jones, Lisa Jones, Kate Travis, Jan Forrester, Alaina Bond, Sally Owen and Ellie Salomoni.

The race starts from the Devonshire Arms in Pilsley Village. A cool evening but ideal for running. Before the race, organiser Ben announced that 75pc of the money needed to buy a defibrillator for the village was raised from last year’s race and how useful it has already been.

There were runners from all over, including Danum Harriers from Doncaster, Barlick Fell Runners from Barnoldswick, Lancs and Elvet Striders, Durham.

A record 317 runners participated in a scenic route.