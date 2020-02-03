Matlock RUFC move up up to top spot in Cromford Meadows mudbath

Matlock RUFC moved in to top spot in Midlands 2 East (North) with a 15-5 win over tricky opponents Market Rasen and Louth.

The away fixture earlier in the season saw Rasen come out narrow winners in a 19-17 less than enthralling game.

A damp Cromford Meadows was the setting for this encounter, with the visitors having a strong wind in their favour first half.

Matlock broke the deadlock on 15 minutes when, following a strong catch and drive from their own twenty-two, the hosts put together a fine team move involving Ben Neville and Dan Hooton to go 40 metres up the field for Luke Howard to cross. James Fairclough converted for 7-0.

Rasen reacted well but their game plan appeared largely to be based around their fly-half who inexplicably kicked away much of their possession. Despite Matlock playing the better rugby, it took another 15 minutes before they added to the scoreboard.

It was another well-worked team move from Chris Atkinson’s claim from the line-out in Matlock 22, Tom Cruttenden’s strong carry, James Young’s pass, Alex Powell’s superb break, Mark Thornley’s strength before Ben Neville’s pace and power got the hosts over the line. The conversion attempt was wide, 12-0.

Rasen missed the chance to reduce the arrears when a penalty kick was pushed wide of the uprights.

Ben Neville left the field for an HIA to be replaced by Andrew Eastwood with Dan Hooton switching to inside centre.

Rasen hit back on the stroke of half time when a catch and drive set up several pick and goes near the Matlock line. The home side’s defence repelled but were finally breached in the corner, although the grounding appeared questionable to the partisan home crowd.

The second half was something of an arm wrestle sprinkled with a few handling errors, and neither side being able to add to the scoreboard other than a Matlock penalty on 43 minutes.

Matlock lost James Harrod with another HIA and shortly after Ash Statham had come on for Finlay Mosley, Finlay’s rest was short-lived as he had to re-join the fray to replace the injured Curtis Bolam. Rasen tried to break down the Matlock defence but it remained strong and determined throughout.

Next week Matlock entertain Notts Casuals at Cromford Meadows, kick-off 2.15pm.