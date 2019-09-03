Medal return for Matlock AC runners at Wilne 10K

Members of Matlock Athletics Club returned from the Wilne 10K with a medal haul.

The road race always attracts a strong field of runners looking for fast times and apart from the race itself, the day encompasses the Derbyshire 10K championships and the Midland Masters Championships.

With conditions marginally cooler than last year, a sextet of MACs headed out to the fast, flat course in Draycott, that the entry of the race alone, swelled the local population by 30 per cent according to the 2011 census. The race set out at a pace and as everyone jostled for position up front, Mike Blair was settling in to position in the very lively pack on his way to a season’s best time of 35.49, having had the elite leaders disappear by the first few turns.

Jim Thorneycroft (42.35), Andrew Lessiter (43.56) and John Birch (46.13) were close on his heels, putting in sharp performances and making up the men’s quartet in the race.

MAC Veteran ladies’ superstars Hayley Gill and Sally Owen were having a similar race, settling into the packed field of 911 runners. Sally Owen was as usual, running at her limit to secure a new and well deserved PB of 53.46 with Hayley Gill just missing out on PB status by a few seconds running an impressive 39.17.

The quality runs put out by all of the MAC members earned some Derbyshire medals for their efforts. Hayley Gill walked away with not one, but two medals, taking bronze in the outright ladies’ competition as well as a gold in the LV35/44 Category.

The MAC men secured another Veteran Gold in the MV55 category with Jim Thorneycroft’s fine performance and Mike Blair took second in the MV35 category.

Elsewhere, on a hot Tuesday evening, it was the Barrel Inn Fell Race (10.4k/460m) at Eyam and MACs Stuart Bond, 40.11 had a storming run and nearly overhauled second place Steve Franklin, Totley AC, 40.07 but just missed out by four seconds.

The winner was Max Wainwright, Dark Peak FR. First lady was Hatti Archer, also of Dark Peak FR in 42.53. Other MACs: Mark Elwis 51.50, Andrew Haynes 54.16, Jon Tyson 57.54, Martin Lea 59.23.

There were spot prizes and in addition there was a new Archie Hartwright Memorial Trophy for the fastest mixed team of four.

A total of 267 runners.