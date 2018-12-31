Another win for dominant Ben in cyclocross league series

Round eight of the Notts and Derby Cyclocross League was Matlock CC’s home fixture at Bakewell Showground.

The first race of the day was the under-9s. Isla Woolf took top spot again after a fine ride and Maisie Railton was a superb third, with Myla Barr eighth and Catherine Rivis 12th.

In the boys, Charles Van Adrichem was fifth and Joseph Throp eighth. Liam Jackson was 13th, just ahead of club mate Oliver Coefield in 14th. Nathaniel Parkin was 20th with Charles Monk 23rd.

In the under-12s, Eleanor Gordon rode superbly for seventh spot, with team-mate Libby Jackson just behind behind in eighth and Gracie Day ninth.

In the boys, Fraser Cummings was third, Arthur Limb fifth, William McCristal 15th, Tom Woolf 19th, Luke Rivis 20th, Edward Lovatt 26th, Freddie Farr 32nd and Dany Barr 34th.

In the under-14 boys. Ben Marsh took top spot again to confirm his dominance. Josh Williams was sixth, despite early mechanical problems.

Matthew Calvert rode well for a maiden season best 10th place. Ben Mellor was 17th with George Rivis 22nd, Ben Ellis 25th and Zac Monk 29th. Henry Barker-Pine had to retire.

In the under-14 girls’ race, Harriet Limb was second after another strong ride. Grace Longden pushed hard and just missed a podium spot to finish fourth. Evie Bellingall rode a strong race for sixth place.

In the under-16 girls, Annabel Parker rode brilliantly for sixth place and Annabel Shunburne was seventh.

In the under-16 boys, Will Longden was ninth, Sam Marsh 11th, Matt Nicholson 12th and Lewis Holmes 14th.

In the veteran men V45s Jason Harper was 14th. In the V50’s Simon Patton was eighth and Tim Farr 27th. Chris Watts was fourth in the V60s.

In the senior men Will Havercroft was 20th and James Lurati 24th. Christine Howard was sixth in the V40 women. On Sunday Harriet Limb took a super win in the Macclesfield Supercross.