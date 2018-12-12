Blair sets new personal best as first Matlock runner home

Mike Blair set a new personal best time when he crossed the finish line as the first Matlock Athletic Club runner in the Bolsover 10k.

The race, also forming part of the MAC Grand Prix, took place on a dry, blustery morning, after heavy overnight rain.

The course is fast and starts at Bolsover School, soon taking runners out onto quieter roads and passing through the village of Oxcroft before winding back to the school for a sprint finish in front of some very enthusiastic supporters.

The winner this year was Sam Moakes of Sutton-in-Ashfield Harriers in 32:25 and first lady was Michelle Willcocks, also of the Sutton club, in 38.33.

Blair was first back for MAC in ninth overall, taking first M40 in 35:09.

Second back in 17th was John Thorpe in a new personal best of 36:32.

The other MAC runners finished as follows: 28th Ricky Wood 37:28, 38th Simon Flitter 37:56, 43rd John Pottter 38:38, 57th and 1st M55 Simon Croft 38:54, 69th James Fox 40:00, 79th Shelley Fairey 3rd Senior Lady in a new PB 40:50, 96th Jack Cummins PB 41:50, 102nd Dan Ashcroft 42:17, 113th Jim Thorneycroft 42:42, 117th Jason Turner 43:04, 125th Laura Bassett 43:14, 130th Andy Hodkin 43:23, 152nd Jonathon Curtis 44:06, 167th Dennis Belbin 44:38, 177th Alaina Bond 44:55, 194th Emma Turner 45:23, 280th Pete Bush 48:20, 413th and 2nd LV65 Jan Forrester 51:39, 494th Sally Owen 53:51 574th Sarah Walton 56:20.

There were 832 runners involved on the day.

In the MAC Senior Grand Priz standings, Ricky Wood on 221 points pulled further away from second placed Jason Turner and third placed Mike Blair with just one races remaining.

In the Ladies Grand Prix Emma Turner is currently first on 211 points, with Kathryn Berrisford second and Sally Owen third.