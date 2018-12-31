Chtristmas Day Parkrun leads to personal best for Matlock runner

Matlock AC’s Christmas Day started with a Parkrun at Bakewell for nine hardy members in near perfect conditions for a morning run.

Winner was Jarlath McKenna, of Bristol and West AC, in 15:52.

The first Matlock runner was sixth-placed John Thorpe in 17:50. Oliver Brocklehurst was 11th. improving his PB by one second to 18:15; 13th was Matt Nichols in 18:34 and 14th was Karl Webster in 18:36. Other times, 32nd Lizzie Webster, 20:10; Jon Curtis 41st, 20:47; 59th Christine Howard, 22:20; Martin Lea returning to running was 63rd in 22:58; and Dennis Holmes wrapped up 70th in 23:08.

At Penrose Parkrun in Cornwall, MAC’s Les Thurston was first MV65 from a field of 248. The winner was Jason Pascoe (and dog) in 14.39 and first lady was Phoebe Connolly in 20.41.

On Boxing Day it was the annual run from the High Peak Junction up to the trig point at Black Rocks and back, with a shorter run for the juniors.

The social run for MAC members, family and friends, is called the Beetroot Run because one year it had snowed and the route was marked with beetroot juice.

A beetroot is now presented to the last runner on the course. Forty six runners, including some dogs, set off in dry but dull conditions and Luke Beresford was first back in 22:45 with Elsbeth Grant second overall in 24:42.

Three MAC runners had a go at the Queens Head undulating 5k race in Belper, organised by David Denton.

Hayley Gill was second lady in 19:56, ahead of Jon Curtis in 20:57, Jan Forrester first LV65 in 25:48.

First was Christian Howett, of Ripley RC, in 16:48. First lady was Nicki Nealon, of Huncote Harriers, in 19:25. There were 131 runners.

A total of 300 runners took part in the Bakewell Parkrun 5k on Saturday.

MAC’s Elsbeth Grant was first lady home in 18:30.

Other results and times were: Oliver Brocklehurst 1st in 20-24 years, 20th 19:09; Hayley Gill 19:37 (PB); Jon Curtis 20:20 (PB); Alaina Bond 21:32; John Thorpe 21:38; Martin Lea 22:12; Mark Jackson 29:34; and Ann Armistead, third LV65-69 years in 30:19. First was Martyn James, of Porter Valley Plodders, in 17:21.

Whilst still on holiday in Cornwall, Les Thurston took part in the Penrose Parkrun again and finished in 25:30, a littlet slower than on Christmas Day but still good enough to take first place in the MV65-69 category.

First was Sam Goodchild in 16:20 and first lady was Grace Brock 16:32, both under-18s, in a field of 279 runners.

Following the Beetroot Run of Boxing Day, the MAC Junior GP for 2018 was concluded.

It was a series of 10 races over the year with the best eight results to count.

A spokesman for the club said: “Well done to all the juniors who took part.”

The final standings in the series were:

U12 Girls - Sophie Hopkinson 158 points, Caitlin McCloy 148, Freya Lester 95.

U12 Boys - Jacob Jones 154, Alex Currie 154, Charlie Ross 142.

U16 Girls - Amelia Corke 97, Elizabeth Webster 80, Mae Berrisford 68.

U16 Boys - Oliver Lloyd 153, Christian Keeping 150, Bertie Elphick 150.

Prizes will be awarded at the Junior Presentation in 2019 on a date to be announced.