Derbyshire County Cricket Club reveals record £402,000 surplus for 2019

Derbyshire County Cricket Club has recorded a club-record surplus of £402,000 for the financial year ending December 2019.

The figure, which is the highest posted by the club in its history, was driven by higher ECB receipts; prize money from the Vitality Blast; an increase in ticket revenue; and improved cost management.

The club’s run to Finals Day in the Vitality Blast led to an additional £57,000, while record Twenty20 crowds and the Aston Lark Tourist Fixture against Australia generated a £91,000 increase in ticket revenue compared to 2018, with Membership revenue also increasing by £20,000.

Chairman, Ian Morgan OBE, said: “As we expected, last year’s financial loss proved to be a one-off due in the main to unforeseen circumstances, and I am pleased to report that the club returned to profitability in 2019 and achieved a surplus after operations and before tax of £402,000.

“A new County Partnership Agreement (CPA) with the ECB for all First Class Counties includes new funding streams on the back of the media rights deal. For Derbyshire this means that we can now progress our plans to develop and improve the infrastructure at The Pattonair County Ground, by increasing our seating capacity, installing a new scoreboard, installing new toilets and enhancing our bars and concessions amongst other ground developments.

“A great number of factors have led to this positive position at the end of the financial year and I would like to thank our Members, supporters and 1870 Business Club partners, and our Principal Partner, Pattonair, for their ongoing support.

“I continue to be proud and appreciative of the positive, friendly and helpful attitude of everyone at Derbyshire County Cricket Club. While we know there is room to continue increasing our commercial revenue, I remain optimistic about the coming seasons as we continue to strive for success on and off- the-field.”

Chief Executive, Ryan Duckett, added: “Our aims for the year were to enhance our customer experience, maintain and grow our commercial revenues, reduce our cost base and increase profitability in order to maintain our spending on cricket. I’m pleased to say we’ve been able to do that and we’re now in a position to plan for long-term sustainability and to be debt free by the end of the term of the new media rights agreement.

“Commercial growth and the tightening up of margins have been major factors in this surplus, however like many clubs we are acutely aware of the reliance on ECB funding. Whilst we continue to grow our cricket revenues and interest in the game across the county, it is important to keep diversifying our business model in order to develop new revenue opportunities away from cricket.

“We have a number of exciting events in 2020, including a Michael Bublè concert in July and our major fireworks night in November. It’s opportunities such as these which allow us to continue investing in cricket and hopefully contributing to success on the field and more occasions such as Finals Day last summer.”